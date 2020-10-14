 Skip to main content
Watch now: Catch up on all the Husker football videos from this week
Watch now: Catch up on all the Husker football videos from this week

With the season opener less than two weeks away, Nebraska coach Scott Frost met with reporters over Zoom on Tuesday to give an update on the Huskers.

He spent more than 10 minutes providing insight into the ongoing quarterback competition, discussing the status of wide receiver Omar Manning, giving his thoughts on artificial crowd noise, and a lot more.

Check out the video at the top of the page to watch Frost's press conference in full, and scroll down for more video from interviews with Husker players.

