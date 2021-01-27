Watch now: Digesting the departure of Husker QB Luke McCaffrey on the Pick Six Podcast

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel, Dirk Chatelain and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew takes a deep look at the possible reasons behind the departure of Luke McCaffrey. They also discuss the past, present and future of how Nebraska manages the quarterback position. Evan and Sam provide a big recruiting update including updates on Avante Dickerson, 2022 QB targets and four Omaha prospects attracting major attention.