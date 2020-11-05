Watch Now: Keys to Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Husker recruiting news on the Pick Six Podcast

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The guys preview everything Nebraska-Northwestern, including why the Huskers must avoid a 0-2 start in the Big Ten, what new wrinkles to expect with Northwestern's offense, why 3rd and 4th down is huge against the Wildcats and why Nebraska's QBs must play a clean game. Plus, a wealth of Husker news: Nebraska football picks up a big commitment this week, A big signing day coming up for Husker basketball, baseball and volleyball and more.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.