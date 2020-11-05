Watch Now: Keys to Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Husker recruiting news on the Pick Six Podcast

The guys preview everything Nebraska-Northwestern, including why the Huskers must avoid a 0-2 start in the Big Ten, what new wrinkles to expect with Northwestern's offense, why 3rd and 4th down is huge against the Wildcats and why Nebraska's QBs must play a clean game. Plus, a wealth of Husker news: Nebraska football picks up a big commitment this week, A big signing day coming up for Husker basketball, baseball and volleyball and more.