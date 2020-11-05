 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Keys to Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Husker recruiting news on the Pick Six Podcast
0 comments
VIDEO

Watch Now: Keys to Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Husker recruiting news on the Pick Six Podcast

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys preview everything Nebraska-Northwestern, including why the Huskers must avoid a 0-2 start in the Big Ten, what new wrinkles to expect with Northwestern's offense, why 3rd and 4th down is huge against the Wildcats and why Nebraska's QBs must play a clean game. Plus, a wealth of Husker news: Nebraska football picks up a big commitment this week, A big signing day coming up for Husker basketball, baseball and volleyball and more.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert