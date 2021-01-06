Watch now: Lincoln Arneal joins the Pick Six Podcast to discuss start of Husker volleyball season

The guys are joined by Lincoln Arneal to discuss the start of the Nebraska volleyball season. They look at how a very unique spring season will take place including back-to-back games against conference opponents. Plus a look at newcomers to the roster. Sam and Evan touch on Nebraska football including the return of JoJo Domann and if the Huskers will go hunting in the transfer portal. They close the show with a look at Huskers basketball with Derrick Walker set to debut.