Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: 10 questions on the drama surrounding the Big Ten
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys play 10 questions on the Big Ten returning to play, whether the league cares more about football than some of its presidents think, what we remember about 9/11 and what'll happen in the 2020 NFL season. Plus, picks!

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Nebraska lawmakers ask Big Ten to 'reconsider' postponement vote
Nebraska lawmakers ask Big Ten to 'reconsider' postponement vote

  • Updated

Though Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said via text Wednesday he wasn’t aware of any vote being scheduled over the next five days, a Chicago Tribune report said the Council of Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors may vote this weekend on a potential return-to-competition date for college football.

