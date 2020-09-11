Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: 10 questions on the drama surrounding the Big Ten

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The guys play 10 questions on the Big Ten returning to play, whether the league cares more about football than some of its presidents think, what we remember about 9/11 and what'll happen in the 2020 NFL season. Plus, picks!
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
