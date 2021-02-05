Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: 10 rapid fire questions on Nebraska football

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew answers rapid fire questions on several Husker football topics, including if there will be a new quarterback on campus soon? They also looks at potential sleepers and the unknowns of the 2021 recruiting class. Finally, Sam and Evan make their Super Bowl picks and dish on what food they will be making for the big game.
