Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: A busy week for Husker football with departures, returns and transfers

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel, Dirk Chatelain and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys discuss a wealth of developments with Nebraska football including departures and returns. They also look at key offensive departures including Wan'Dale Robinson and Dedrick Mills. The crew also discusses several Husker defenders choosing to return, giving the Blackshirts a veteran look next season.