 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: A busy week for Husker football with departures, returns and transfers
0 comments
VIDEO

Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: A busy week for Husker football with departures, returns and transfers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel, Dirk Chatelain and Evan Bland  tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys discuss a wealth of developments with Nebraska football including departures and returns. They also look at key offensive departures including Wan'Dale Robinson and Dedrick Mills. The crew also discusses several Husker defenders choosing to return, giving the Blackshirts a veteran look next season.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert