Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: Another rough week for Nebrasketball and a preview of Husker baseball

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel, Dirk Chatelain and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys look at a crazy week for Nebraska basketball as the Huskers lose their leading scorer and suffer a blowout loss to Iowa. The crew also previews Husker baseball season as Will Bolt and company face a conference-only schedule.

They also discuss the secrecy and ethics of Big Ten communications this season. Finally, they wrap up with a look at Husker football recruiting news, including some possible commitments on the horizon.

