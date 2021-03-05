Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: Another rough week for Nebrasketball and a preview of Husker baseball

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel, Dirk Chatelain and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The guys look at a crazy week for Nebraska basketball as the Huskers lose their leading scorer and suffer a blowout loss to Iowa. The crew also previews Husker baseball season as Will Bolt and company face a conference-only schedule.
They also discuss the secrecy and ethics of Big Ten communications this season. Finally, they wrap up with a look at Husker football recruiting news, including some possible commitments on the horizon.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.