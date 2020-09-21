Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down Nebraska football's 2020 schedule

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The guys break down one of the toughest opening games in Husker history and why Penn State isn't as hard as you think... and Purdue is harder. Plus how science helped bring Nebraska and the Big Ten football back to the table, a look at Nebraska's baseball overhaul and Husker hoops and a potential commit.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
