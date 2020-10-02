Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down week of Husker football practice

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The guys break down the Huskers' week of practice, including the highs and lows of NU's roster. Plus Braxton Clark's likely season-ending injury and Nebraska basketball's top-100 commit.
