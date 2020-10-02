 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down week of Husker football practice
Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: Breaking down week of Husker football practice

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys break down the Huskers' week of practice, including the highs and lows of NU's roster. Plus Braxton Clark's likely season-ending injury and Nebraska basketball's top-100 commit.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else.

