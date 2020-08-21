 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: How will Nebraska be financially impacted by no fall football?
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

They take a closer look at Kevin Warren's actual failure inside the Big Ten — and how Ohio State will prevent it from happening again. Plus, Evan breaks down the baseball offseason and the Husker football parents' frustration.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

