Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: How will Nebraska be financially impacted by no fall football?

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
They take a closer look at Kevin Warren's actual failure inside the Big Ten — and how Ohio State will prevent it from happening again. Plus, Evan breaks down the baseball offseason and the Husker football parents' frustration.
