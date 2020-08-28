Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: Husker players file a lawsuit against Big Ten, NU picks up a big commit

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The guys discuss Husker football players suing the Big Ten and Thomas Fidone and Koby Bretz committing to Nebraska, plus explore if football could still be played in the fall. They also talk about the social justice protest from Husker hoops.
