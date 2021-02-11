Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: Nebraska basketball has lost 25 straight conference games

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel, Dirk Chatelain and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew dives into what is going wrong for Nebraska basketball during a difficult season. They discuss possible short-term solutions and how the lack of success could impact recruiting. Plus a look at the newest staff hires for Nebraska football and what to expect from those additions.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
