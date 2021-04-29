Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: Previewing a big weekend for Husker sports

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew previews the annual Husker football spring game and a big home series for Nebraska baseball. They also look at the NFL draft and discuss what Huskers could be selected.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.