Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: Previewing a big weekend for Husker sports
Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: Previewing a big weekend for Husker sports

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore preview the annual Husker football spring game and a big home series for Nebraska baseball. The crew also looks at the NFL draft and discusses what Huskers could be taken.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew previews the annual Husker football spring game and a big home series for Nebraska baseball. They also look at the NFL draft and discuss what Huskers could be selected.

