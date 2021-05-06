 Skip to main content
Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: Questions to ponder about Nebraska football
Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: Questions to ponder about Nebraska football

Sam McKewon, Dirk Chatelain and Evan Bland discuss major questions to consider about the immediate future of Husker football. The crew also recaps the spring game and discusses Husker baseball, which is in a bit of pickle now.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Dirk Chatelain tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew discusses major questions to consider about the immediate future of Husker football. The crew also recaps the spring game and discusses Husker baseball, which is in a bit of pickle now.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

