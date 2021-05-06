Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: Questions to ponder about Nebraska football

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Dirk Chatelain tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew discusses major questions to consider about the immediate future of Husker football. The crew also recaps the spring game and discusses Husker baseball, which is in a bit of pickle now.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.