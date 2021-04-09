Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: Spring football developments and Husker baseball in first place

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew discusses the developments so far from Nebraska spring football as well as the first place Husker baseball team. They end the show by answering your submitted questions.
