 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: The Husker Silver Linings Playbook Edition
0 comments
VIDEO

Watch now: Pick Six Podcast: The Husker Silver Linings Playbook Edition

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew looks at the good and bad of recent Husker news including Teddy Allen's big game, basketball struggles and football recruiting developments. They also answers some of your submitted questions.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert