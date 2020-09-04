Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: Will the Big Ten be playing football by Thanksgiving?

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The guys discuss the Husker news of the week, including the Big Ten lawsuit, Trump campaigning for football, myocarditis, why Thanksgiving is more likely than October 10, recruiting.
