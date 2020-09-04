 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast: Will the Big Ten be playing football by Thanksgiving?
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys discuss the Husker news of the week, including the Big Ten lawsuit, Trump campaigning for football, myocarditis, why Thanksgiving is more likely than October 10, recruiting.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

