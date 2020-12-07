 Skip to main content
Watch now: Scott Frost's full Husker football press conference, Dec. 7
Watch now: Scott Frost's full Husker football press conference, Dec. 7

The Huskers have turned their attention to Minnesota, and Monday they looked ahead to Saturday's game with the season winding down.

Scott Frost took his turn during the weekly press conference and answered questions for about 15 minutes. You can watch his full interview at the top of the page.

Scroll down for more interviews with Husker players, including several seniors reflecting on what could potentially be their final game in Memorial Stadium.

And head over to Omaha.com/bigred for complete coverage of Husker football.

Nebraska football's 2020 senior class

