Watch now: Scott Frost's full Husker football press conference, Nov. 12

Scott Frost made a brief appearance with reporters Thursday to give his final thoughts before Nebraska hosts Penn State this weekend.
Frost didn't say who NU's starting quarterback would be against the Nittany Lions, but provided an injury update, plus discussed the Huskers' depth at running back and wide receiver and more. Watch the full video from his press conference at the top of the page.
And go to Omaha.com/bigred for complete coverage of Husker football.
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.