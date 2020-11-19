Watch now: Scott Frost's full Husker football press conference, Nov. 19

Scott Frost made a brief appearance with reporters Thursday to give his final thoughts before Nebraska hosts Illinois this weekend.
Frost discussed the Huskers receiving Blackshirts, including the 12 players who earned the practice jerseys, how teams are defending Nebraska's offense and more. Watch the full video from his press conference at the top of the page, plus check out Sam McKewon's three keys for NU below.
