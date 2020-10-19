Watch now: Scott Frost's full Husker football press conference, Oct. 19

After three weeks in the Big Ten’s stringent, daily antigen-testing protocol, Nebraska coach Scott Frost is confident his program can reel off nine straight weeks of being available to play Big Ten football.
Nebraska's backup running backs received more support from coach Scott Frost and teammates heading into game week that they have enough talent to get the job done. “I’m pleased with the progress of those guys and feel like we’ve got a number of guys we can use.”
Collin Miller’s jaw dropped when he learned that the NU football team had voted him a captain for the 2020 season. "It was just unbelievable,” he said. “Just something I'll remember for the rest of my life.”