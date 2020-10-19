 Skip to main content
Watch now: Scott Frost's full Husker football press conference, Oct. 19
FOOTBALL

Watch now: Scott Frost's full Husker football press conference, Oct. 19

With the Huskers set to open their season at Ohio State on Saturday, Nebraska coach Scott Frost met with reporters over Zoom on Monday.

Frost and various NU players discussed Adrian Martinez starting at QB over Luke McCaffrey against the Buckeyes, prepping for OSU and more.

Check out the video at the top of the page to watch Frost's press conference in full, and scroll down for more video from interviews with Husker players.

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

