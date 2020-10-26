Scott Frost and the Huskers have moved on from Ohio State and are looking forward to another ranked foe this weekend with Wisconsin.
During Monday's press conference we heard from Frost, Adrian Martinez, Ben Stille, Dicaprio Bootle and more. You can watch the full video from Frost at the top of the page, or scroll down to hear from the players.
Or click here to read a quick recap of what was said during the press conference, and keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred for complete coverage of Husker football.