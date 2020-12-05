 Skip to main content
Watch now: Scott Frost's full press conference after Huskers' win over Purdue
Watch now: Scott Frost's full press conference after Huskers' win over Purdue

Nebraska got a win Saturday at Purdue and were happy to talk about it afterward.

Scott Frost fielded questions from reporters, and we have the full video from his press conference at the top of the page.

And you can scroll down for more interviews with the Husker players and analysis from The World-Herald's Sam McKewon and Adam Carriker.

Then go to Omaha.com/bigred for complete coverage of Husker football.

