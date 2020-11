Scott Frost said he was embarrassed by Nebraska's performance against Illinois.

The Husker coach was clearly disappointed during his roughly 12-minute postgame press conference. You can watch that full video at the top of the page.

Or scroll down for more video from interviews with Husker players, or analysis from Sam McKewon and Adam Carriker.

Read all about Husker football at Omaha.com/bigred

Photos: Nebraska hosts Illinois