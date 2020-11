Watch now: Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Penn State

There was a celebratory atmosphere in the postgame press conference following Nebraska's 30-23 victory against Penn State.

Scott Frost spoke for a little more than 10 minutes, sharing his thoughts on what this means for his program. You can watch the full video of that press conference at the top of the page.

You can scroll down for more video, including interviews with Husker players like Luke McCaffrey and Ben Stille, or get analysis from The World-Herald's Sam McKewon and Adam Carriker.

And keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred for complete coverage of Husker football.