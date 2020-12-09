Watch Now: The Big Ten's big mess on the Pick Six Podcast

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
In this week's episode, they ponder the Big Ten's big mess and if the conference set itself up to fail this football season. Plus, the big College Football Playoff debate with regards to Ohio State and if there's a media and committee bias against Big Ten and Pac-12? The trio also discusses the latest Husker news, including how Nebraska football needs stability, a preview of the Creighton-Nebraska basketball showdown Friday in Omaha and a look at each member of the Husker football senior class.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.