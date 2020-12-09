Watch Now: The Big Ten's big mess on the Pick Six Podcast

In this week's episode, they ponder the Big Ten's big mess and if the conference set itself up to fail this football season. Plus, the big College Football Playoff debate with regards to Ohio State and if there's a media and committee bias against Big Ten and Pac-12? The trio also discusses the latest Husker news, including how Nebraska football needs stability, a preview of the Creighton-Nebraska basketball showdown Friday in Omaha and a look at each member of the Husker football senior class.