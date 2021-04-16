Watch: Pick Six Podcast: Husker baseball postseason projections, spring football updates and more

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew discusses Husker baseball bidding to be a post-season host and how they project at this point. They look at roster additions for Fred Hoiberg and company. Finally they look at Husker spring football developments ahead of an open practice on Saturday.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
