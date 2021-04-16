 Skip to main content
Watch: Pick Six Podcast: Husker baseball postseason projections, spring football updates and more
Watch: Pick Six Podcast: Husker baseball postseason projections, spring football updates and more

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore discuss Husker baseball bidding to be a post-season host and how they project at this point. The crew looks at roster additions for Fred Hoiberg and company. Finally they look at Husker spring football developments ahead of an open practice on Saturday.

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew discusses Husker baseball bidding to be a post-season host and how they project at this point. They look at roster additions for Fred Hoiberg and company. Finally they look at Husker spring football developments ahead of an open practice on Saturday.

