 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Pick Six Podcast: Nebrasketball's season ends, Husker baseball's big weekend and more
0 comments
VIDEO

Watch: Pick Six Podcast: Nebrasketball's season ends, Husker baseball's big weekend and more

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys discuss the end of the Nebraska basketball season with a loss to Penn State in Big Ten tournament. They look at why the Huskers' record should be taken in context and what the roster might look like next year.

The crew looks at Nebraska baseball's strong opening weekend and previews a big pod with Ohio State and Iowa. One year after COVID brought the sports world to a halt, Sam and Evan discuss what that period was like and what they are looking forward to.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam and Evan on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert