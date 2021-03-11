Watch: Pick Six Podcast: Nebrasketball's season ends, Husker baseball's big weekend and more

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The guys discuss the end of the Nebraska basketball season with a loss to Penn State in Big Ten tournament. They look at why the Huskers' record should be taken in context and what the roster might look like next year.

The crew looks at Nebraska baseball's strong opening weekend and previews a big pod with Ohio State and Iowa. One year after COVID brought the sports world to a halt, Sam and Evan discuss what that period was like and what they are looking forward to.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.