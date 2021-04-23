 Skip to main content
Watch: Pick Six Podcast: Recapping Husker volleyball, plus NU baseball, hoops and spring football
Watch: Pick Six Podcast: Recapping Husker volleyball, plus NU baseball, hoops and spring football

A loaded cast of Evan Bland, Lincoln Arneal, Sam McKewon and Abby Barmore discuss the Husker volleyball season that came to and end against Texas. The crew looks at the growing fears of how Nebraska and other Big Ten teams will be judged for the postseason. They also look at Husker basketball recruiting news and discuss Nebraska football's progress ahead of the spring game.

