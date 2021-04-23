Watch: Pick Six Podcast: Recapping Husker volleyball, plus NU baseball, hoops and spring football

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Abby Barmore tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The crew discusses the Husker volleyball season that came to an end against Texas. They also look at the growing fears of how Nebraska and other Big Ten baseball teams will be judged for the postseason. Plus Husker basketball recruiting news and Nebraska football's progress ahead of the spring game.
