Watch: Putting a bow on signing day and pondering to bowl or not to bowl on the Pick Six Podcast

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
Sam and Evan recap a strong, "regionalized" recruiting class for the Huskers and debate if Nebraska should play in a bowl game. The conversation then turns to Husker basketball — where there is progress, but is still a work in progress. The close the show with their picks for this week's games, including Nebraska's finale at Rutgers.
