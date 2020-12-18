 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Putting a bow on signing day and pondering to bowl or not to bowl on the Pick Six Podcast
0 comments
alert
VIDEO

Watch: Putting a bow on signing day and pondering to bowl or not to bowl on the Pick Six Podcast

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

Sam and Evan recap a strong, "regionalized" recruiting class for the Huskers and debate if Nebraska should play in a bowl game. The conversation then turns to Husker basketball — where there is progress, but is still a work in progress. The close the show with their picks for this week's games, including Nebraska's finale at Rutgers.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert