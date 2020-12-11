 Skip to main content
Waukee offensive lineman Beau Schaller will walk on at Nebraska
FOOTBALL

Nebraska welcomed another addition to its 2021 walk-on class Friday as Waukee offensive lineman Beau Schaller announced his commitment to the Huskers.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound blocker played mostly left guard for Iowa Class 4A Waukee in the fall, with a highlight film that shows a big body who can both pull and bulldoze would-be tacklers. He can also play center.

Schaller has been in contact with Nebraska for at least a month — often tweeting graphics from the program — but announced a walk-on offer Monday.

NU’s walk-on group is now at 12 known members. Another native Iowan, Mount Ayr athlete Payton Weehler, joined earlier in the fall.

Nebraska football's 2020 in-state walk-on class

