'We have a lot to sell here': Ryan Held, Huskers adjusting to recruiting during pandemic

LINCOLN — Ryan Held acquired the title of “recruiting coordinator” at Nebraska in, well, a unique year. The coronavirus pandemic has shut down all in-person recruiting — whether it’s coaches heading out to evaluate players at high school games or it is prospects hoping to visit programs for official or unofficial visits, so Held, who doubles as NU’s running backs coach, has had to embrace all the adjustments.

Nebraska, like every other program, has been conducting Zoom and FaceTime recruiting calls with prospects.

“You just find a way to get it done, and we have a lot to sell here,” Held said. He credited the work of NU’s recruiting department — along with graphic and video personnel — for their presentations to prospects.

“It’s not in-person, but it’s really, really good,” Held said. “The recruits have taken to it very well.”

More than most programs, NU uses on-campus visits as a “winning edge” in the recruiting process. The Husker brain trust — from head coach Scott Frost on down — believe the on-campus pitch tends to open the eyes of prospects, especially those from far away who may not know much about the city or the state.