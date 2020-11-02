'We look after each other': Why Adrian Martinez helps his backup Luke McCaffrey

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez sized up his teammate Luke McCaffrey as a smart guy who wasn’t going to need much hand-holding.

Martinez decided he was going to help McCaffrey however he could anyway. Even as the redshirt freshman was pushing to take Martinez’s job.

“I believe it was the right thing to do simply because I care a lot about this program and the culture that we set,” Martinez said. “So when he first got here I wanted to make sure I established a good relationship with him, and helped him with anything he needed. And it was pretty apparent that Luke was, right away, a pretty smart guy. A really hard-working guy. He wasn’t going to need a ton of help. And I truly believe in this program and making sure we’re headed in the right direction, and that means bringing in all guys and especially, for me, that means the quarterback room.”

NU’s culture “is that we look after each other,” Martinez said.

McCaffrey is NU’s No. 2 quarterback, and also a running back and wide receiver. He’s willing to play all three positions, he said last week, because of the way Martinez treats him.