'We love it': Blackshirts eager for challenge of Ohio State's nation-leading offense

What’s the pick-your-poison approach against a group that does everything at an elite level?

“You’re probably not going to be able to take away everything on every down,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “But my job is I’ve got to be prepared for what I think they’re going to do, what they’ve shown they’re going to do, try to take it away in those situations. Then the rest of the time the guys gotta play rules football, they gotta do their job. And they’ve done real good at that this year.”

The bar for Nebraska improvement against the Buckeyes isn’t high considering recent history. OSU posted point totals of 62, 56, 36, 48 and 52 against NU the last five years — all wins — with only the 2018 game closer than 35 points.

Under the direction of future first-round NFL draft pick Justin Fields at quarterback in 2019 and 2020, Ohio State scored on 16 of 20 full possessions (13 touchdowns) with three punts and one turnover. In the first halves of those games, the Buckeyes scored on 10 of 11 tries (eight TDs).

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille, who has been on the roster throughout the five consecutive meetings, said creating turnovers and limiting chunk plays are the path to a competitive game.