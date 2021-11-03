'We love it': Blackshirts eager for challenge of Ohio State's nation-leading offense

LINCOLN — Cam Taylor-Britt doesn’t need a study session to know all about the Ohio State offense.
Many of the names have changed, sure, but the talent level and schemes have generally endured for the Buckeyes in what has been an annual clash with Nebraska since 2016. Pro-style looks with big tight ends. Bigger offensive linemen. Skill players on Heisman Trophy and other award watch lists.
“One thing you can say about Ohio State is they’re fast,” said Taylor-Britt, set to face OSU for a fourth time Saturday. “They make plays. They’re very mature at the receiver spot. They know how to get open. Good hands. We’ve got to play our ball.”
So diverse and potent is the country’s No. 1 scoring offense that Husker defenders this week couldn’t agree on one central threat. A quick-footed offensive line that includes a pair of former five-star prospects. One of the nation’s biggest home-run threats in freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson. A mobile and accurate quarterback in redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud who has averaged more than 325 passing yards the last four games and overall has 23 aerial touchdowns to three interceptions.
Nebraska has generally been successful at taking away the strengths of opposing offenses this fall. The Blackshirts limited Oklahoma’s explosive attack. They bottled up Michigan State's dynamic rusher Kenneth Walker. Purdue receiver David Bell rarely got loose for big damage last week.
What’s the pick-your-poison approach against a group that does everything at an elite level?
“You’re probably not going to be able to take away everything on every down,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “But my job is I’ve got to be prepared for what I think they’re going to do, what they’ve shown they’re going to do, try to take it away in those situations. Then the rest of the time the guys gotta play rules football, they gotta do their job. And they’ve done real good at that this year.”
The bar for Nebraska improvement against the Buckeyes isn’t high considering recent history. OSU posted point totals of 62, 56, 36, 48 and 52 against NU the last five years — all wins — with only the 2018 game closer than 35 points.
Under the direction of future first-round NFL draft pick Justin Fields at quarterback in 2019 and 2020, Ohio State scored on 16 of 20 full possessions (13 touchdowns) with three punts and one turnover. In the first halves of those games, the Buckeyes scored on 10 of 11 tries (eight TDs).
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille, who has been on the roster throughout the five consecutive meetings, said creating turnovers and limiting chunk plays are the path to a competitive game.
“They do everything and they do it really well,” NU inside linebacker Luke Reimer said. “Gotta be prepared for it.”
How good is this Buckeyes unit? This good:
» First nationally in total offense (548 yards per game), sixth in passing offense (346 yards per game), 29th in rushing offense (201 yards per game) and first in scoring offense (47.3 points per game). Even in its 35-28 loss to Oregon in September it rolled up 612 total yards.
» No school that has played eight games has more than OSU’s 164 plays of 10-plus yards or 59 plays of 20-plus yards. That’s predominantly come in the passing game led by receivers Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave, who have combined for 18 touchdowns and all of whom may eventually be first-round NFL draft picks. Explosive, explosive, explosive.
» Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson leads all running backs who have more than 42 carries this season in yards per rush at 7.9. He’s averaging 105.6 rushing yards per game, evolving from the opener against Minnesota as an occasional straight speed threat to a more patient, higher-volume weapon. He collected 28 totes for 152 yards and a touchdown against Penn State last week.
The Blackshirts have been steadfast in their eagerness to tackle the challenge. Unlike, say, Minnesota week — when at least one defensive back expressed his lack of zeal at facing a plodding running attack — the chance to slow the best offense in college football has been embraced by players with impassioned responses and determined frowns.
“I’m really looking forward to this game,” defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. “I think the whole defense is. It’s an opportunity to put what happened the past two games to bed. If you go out and beat Ohio State, it’s obviously a really big deal. We have a great opportunity in front of us.”
Added Taylor-Britt: “I don’t know about the offense, but we love it. Going into the game they’re expecting to score this or that and we just go out there and put our foot down and keep stopping them.”
The Nebraska defense, while leaky of late in its run defense and more prone to giving up lengthy scoring drives, has nonetheless played much of its best football against its best opponents.
Can that trend continue or will Ohio State keep rolling? All the Huskers can say is they are familiar with what’s coming.
“Anytime you get to play these type of teams it’s exciting,” Rogers said. “That’s why you come to Nebraska, right? You want to play the best teams in the country. This week we get an opportunity to play a top-10 team and do some damage.”
