'We plan on playing': Minnesota's P.J. Fleck says Gophers intend to face Huskers as scheduled

While uncertainty persists this week about Nebraska’s Dec. 12 home finale against Minnesota, the Gopher coach P.J. Fleck said this week his intentions are to compete as scheduled.

Of course, exactly how Minnesota is handling an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the coming days will ultimately decide the fate of that Big Ten West game. The program has had 47 positive tests (21 players, 26 staff members) since Nov. 19 and already canceled contests against Wisconsin and Northwestern, the latter of which was supposed to be Saturday. They beat Purdue on Nov. 20 without 22 players.

“You just never know when we are going to officially play again," Fleck said on his in-season show. “We plan on playing against Nebraska. There will be a lot of guys out for that game, based on that 21-day (Big Ten quarantine) window, but again, we plan on playing."

Fleck said his team returned to limited action Wednesday in outdoor-only, small-group conditioning workouts. It hopes to return to full practices sometime this week.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost expressed his concern Monday when asked about the viability of being able to finish out scheduled regular-season contests against Purdue, Minnesota and a to-be-determined opponent Dec. 19 as COVID cases wipe out college games on a weekly basis.