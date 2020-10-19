'We’re grateful to Ohio State': Huskers, Buckeyes feeling kinship ahead of season opener

Without Ohio State, chances are Nebraska wouldn’t be playing football this fall. That fact has not been lost on Scott Frost.
The two Big Ten schools face each other in this weekend’s season opener, and NU’s coach spent as much time Monday crediting the Buckeyes for bringing back the sport as he did breaking down the game. Frost — 45 years old and in his third year as Husker coach — even developed a closer relationship to OSU’s 41-year-old second-year coach, Ryan Day, through the tumultuous offseason.
“We’re grateful to Ohio State,” Frost said. “It’s strange where you find allies in certain things. I think we had an ally in Ohio State to try to get the season played.”
Those two schools, along with Iowa, were the three dissenting votes when the Big Ten elected to postpone the season in August. While Nebraska may have been one of the “sounding gongs” for fall football, Frost said “most of the credit” should go to OSU for leading the way medically and presenting a plan to the league.
Ohio State head team physician Jim Borchers — also the co-chair of the league’s Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee — played a key role with COVID-19 testing protocols and other strategies to help bring back football. Athletic Director Gene Smith and Day matched their Nebraska counterparts in their vocal support of football now instead of later.
“I’m going to root for them in every single game except this first one because I’m grateful to them for going shoulder to shoulder and fighting to get this back,” Frost said.
The feeling of kinship perhaps didn’t extend to players — senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said he “never got a break from (Ohio State)” during his career and other Huskers noted the depth of talent on the Buckeye roster.
But among fans, coaches and administrators, Saturday’s nationally-televised bout will represent a meeting of two reasons why the Big Ten made a last-second return to play in 2020.
“It’s two teams that I think have wanted to play all along playing each other in the first game,” Frost said. “We have a ton of respect for them.”
