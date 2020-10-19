'We’re grateful to Ohio State': Huskers, Buckeyes feeling kinship ahead of season opener

Without Ohio State, chances are Nebraska wouldn’t be playing football this fall. That fact has not been lost on Scott Frost.

The two Big Ten schools face each other in this weekend’s season opener, and NU’s coach spent as much time Monday crediting the Buckeyes for bringing back the sport as he did breaking down the game. Frost — 45 years old and in his third year as Husker coach — even developed a closer relationship to OSU’s 41-year-old second-year coach, Ryan Day, through the tumultuous offseason.

“We’re grateful to Ohio State,” Frost said. “It’s strange where you find allies in certain things. I think we had an ally in Ohio State to try to get the season played.”

Those two schools, along with Iowa, were the three dissenting votes when the Big Ten elected to postpone the season in August. While Nebraska may have been one of the “sounding gongs” for fall football, Frost said “most of the credit” should go to OSU for leading the way medically and presenting a plan to the league.