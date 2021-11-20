'We’ve got to tackle better': Blackshirts allow season-highs in rushing yards and points

MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen took the handoff and waited for a hole to clear.

The 17-year-old Wisconsin running back shuffled forward three yards and absorbed a shoulder tackle from Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who bounced off the 6-foot-2, 238-pounder to the ground. Then Allen sprinted away from the rest of the pack down the right sideline for a 71-yard in what was the first — and far from only — highlight of his night.

Nebraska had generally handled high-profile rushers well this season including Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson. But on the same field where Melvin Gordon and Jonathan Taylor once shredded the Blackshirts, it was Allen’s turn Saturday in a 22-carry, 228-yard masterpiece featuring three touchdowns and a reminder that he’ll be a headache in the Big Ten West for years to come.

Big Red defenders bemoaned missed takedowns that led to chunk gain after chunk gain. Often they overran plays or failed to wrap up when they had a chance.

“He’s a big kid,” outside linebacker Isaac Gifford said. “We gotta wrap up on him. Gotta get the whole crew on him and get him down.”

Added senior defensive lineman Ben Stille: “He’s tough to tackle. He’s bigger than most guys — you’ve got to gang tackle him.”