Weeping Water lineman Weston Reiman will walk on for the Huskers

Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class grew Sunday night, when Weeping Water lineman Weston Reiman announced his commitment on Twitter.

"Nebraska has always been my dream growing up," the 6-foot-2, 280-pound senior said. "They have always had the legacy of the walk-ons, and I have always wanted to be a part of that."

Reiman is the second commit in as many days for NU's 2021 walk-on class after Omaha Creighton Prep defensive back AJ Collins committed Saturday. Reiman is the fourth member of the group, joining Collins, Ord kicker Kelen Meyer and Ashland-Greenwood running back Mathew Schuster.

Reiman plays both offensive and defensive line. At NU, he said, he will start training on the interior of the offensive line or at guard.

Reiman and the senior class have engineered a big change for 8-1 Weeping Water, ranked eighth in Eight Man-1. The Indians have won seven games in a row, including two playoff contests.

"Weeping Water hadn't won a game in a couple of years, and it is just exciting," he said. "Especially in that small-town atmosphere."