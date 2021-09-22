Wells, traps and picks: Husker pass rush goals go beyond sacks

LINCOLN — Nebraska inside linebacker Luke Reimer busted through Oklahoma's offensive line and gave quick chase to OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, who rolled to his right, found an open man and threw the ball just as Reimer’s hand clipped Rattler’s heel.
NU logged a quarterback pressure. It didn’t get a sack. Rattler completed the pass, too — a crucial third-down throw on the Sooners’ second touchdown drive of the game.
So close. Not quite. That’s how life goes sometimes with a pass rush.
“Sometimes you don’t get ‘em and sometimes they come in bunches,” Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Tuesday. He and outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson hold weekly pass rush strategy and review meetings. They’re the guys who refine the technique of Husker pass rushers. Tuioti and Dawson also give this reminder: There are so many ways to affect a quarterback. Nothing’s better than a strip sack — a forced quarterback fumble — but it’s not the only harassment on the pass rush menu.
Sacks — NU only has four of those this season, and just one in the past 15 quarters — is just one way. QB pressures is another. Simply hitting the quarterback after he’s thrown the ball — like when JoJo Domann crushed Rattler on a third down trick play pass — is, too. Knocking passes down at the line of scrimmage helps for sure. And then there are two words — wells and traps — that offer visual cues for fans to chart how Nebraska rushes the quarterback.
The well concept is simple: Imagine placing the quarterback in a shallow well with walls that come up to his helmet. Throwing the ball out of that well requires more lift on the ball. More lift on the ball means less downward velocity. It means a ball that’s easier to intercept downfield. It’s a stat that gets “no glory,” according to defensive end Ben Stille, but still matters.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson agreed.
“It’s the difference between him stepping into a throw and us closing in and forcing him not to follow through, lifting the ball up, details like that,” Nelson said.
Case in point: Deontai Williams’ first interception against Fordham. Stille, on a twist, came free against FU quarterback Tim DeMorat, who lowered his arm slot and stood flat-footed to throw over Stille’s outstretched arms. The pass floated, high and wobbly, so Williams could position himself under it.
The trap, meanwhile, is where Nebraska wants to keep a quarterback — in a collapsing pocket. When Rattler got out of the trap on that third down, for example, he created an angle for him to complete the pass. On a fourth-quarter scramble — when NU brought five rushers for one of only seven times in the game, Rattler got out of the trap again and ran for 14 yards, setting up OU’s third touchdown of the day.
“We’ve just got continue emphasizing getting to the quarterback as fast as we can with the best traps so the quarterback doesn’t get out,” Tuioti said.
It’s a strategy that, Tuioti said, has largely worked in 2021 despite the low sack numbers. NU notched three sacks at Illinois before the Illini switched to a quick passing game that reduced the amount of exposure felt by its backup quarterback. Fordham and Buffalo quarterbacks often got the ball out so quickly that Nebraska’s pass rush didn’t get home. NU got four combined interceptions in those two games, though, while allowing 5.4 and 4.5 yards per attempt against the Rams and Bulls.
Both yards-per-attempt numbers are extremely low — anything under 6 is elite — and thus good for the Nebraska defense. They reflect offenses that barely tried to throw deep. OU tried a few times — without any success. The Huskers allowed 6.3 yards per attempt to the Sooners, their second-lowest number in six seasons.
The numbers are not a result of aggressive blitz schemes. In fact, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has largely backed off the strategy — often used in 2018 to little success against teams like Northwestern and Iowa — of sending exotic six-and-seven man pressures at opposing quarterbacks. Against OU, Chinander stuck with a standard four-man rush roughly 65% of the time. Aside from the defensive linemen and edge rushers, he deployed different defenders to achieve that pass rush — Reimer came on pressures a handful of times, as did Nick Henrich, Myles Farmer and, once Williams — while maintaining seven men in coverage. Against Oklahoma, NU frequently used twists among its four rushers, in part with the idea of keeping Rattler penned in.
It did not result in a big sack. Reimer’s almost play — where he clipped Rattler’s heel — perhaps came closest.
But Nelson sees a pass rush that has improved in its application of fundamentals. Nelson admitted freely he wasn’t good at it last year, or the year before. He made it an offseason focus, to hone his technique. So did teammates.
“Focusing on that in training — having that as an emphasis — has helped a ton,” Nelson said. “Obviously still need to get more sacks, QB hits, all that like we want. We’re getting there. We’re doing a really good job, I feel, with better pass rushing and getting in the backfield more.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH