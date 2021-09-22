Wells, traps and picks: Husker pass rush goals go beyond sacks

The well concept is simple: Imagine placing the quarterback in a shallow well with walls that come up to his helmet. Throwing the ball out of that well requires more lift on the ball. More lift on the ball means less downward velocity. It means a ball that’s easier to intercept downfield. It’s a stat that gets “no glory,” according to defensive end Ben Stille, but still matters.

Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson agreed.

“It’s the difference between him stepping into a throw and us closing in and forcing him not to follow through, lifting the ball up, details like that,” Nelson said.

Case in point: Deontai Williams’ first interception against Fordham. Stille, on a twist, came free against FU quarterback Tim DeMorat, who lowered his arm slot and stood flat-footed to throw over Stille’s outstretched arms. The pass floated, high and wobbly, so Williams could position himself under it.

The trap, meanwhile, is where Nebraska wants to keep a quarterback — in a collapsing pocket. When Rattler got out of the trap on that third down, for example, he created an angle for him to complete the pass. On a fourth-quarter scramble — when NU brought five rushers for one of only seven times in the game, Rattler got out of the trap again and ran for 14 yards, setting up OU’s third touchdown of the day.