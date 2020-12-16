Westside standout Koby Bretz is just one example of 'dramatically improved' Metro talent machine

Koby Bretz’s mom had an idea. Her son was young, athletic and full of energy.
“Really hyper kid, ADHD, bouncing off the walls,” said Koby, who signs with Nebraska on Wednesday after an athletic career taken on paths less traveled. “My mom didn’t know what to do with me.”
She’d figure it out, though, and if you watch the Omaha Westside star on a football field, you’ll see the fruits of her solution in Bretz’s quick pursuit at safety and body control as a receiver.
“She stuck me in gymnastics,” Bretz said. “I started doing that. And then I picked up diving.”
Did he ever. Bretz became one of the best in the state by his freshman year before he started concentrating more on football. Bretz figures he could have made it to the Olympic Trials, if he’d pursued it. Westside football coach Brett Froendt agrees.
“You watch high school diving, the kids are good, it’s fun, they’re pretty talented,” Froendt said. “But when you watch an Olympic diver or a college diver, they’re special. When Koby gets on the board, he’s one of those guys.”
So much so that it translated onto the football field.
Froendt remembers talking to a media member two summers ago who asked about potential college football prospects. The Warriors had a bunch of top prospects — Avante Dickerson, Cole Payton, Cade Haberman — who led his team to a state title last month. But Froendt pointed to Bretz. That guy. He’s the one.
“He showed contortions we’ve never seen a kid make when he goes for balls,” Froendt said.
Bretz is taking his high-flying act to Nebraska, which offered a scholarship over the summer.
What’s more, he’s part of a growing fountain of metro talent, from various schools, catching the eye of major college coaches. Omaha has long produced a few scholarship athletes per year, some of whom matriculate to NU.
But 2021 is special. And it could be the start of a big run for the city.
There’s Bretz, of course, and his Warrior teammates. Dickerson is committed to Minnesota, while Haberman is going to Northern Illinois and Payton turned down FBS interest to play quarterback at North Dakota State. Bretz will be joined at NU by Council Bluffs Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone, Omaha Creighton Prep tight end AJ Rollins and Elkhorn South offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka.
At Bellevue West, Keagan Johnson will head to Iowa. Back at Elkhorn South, Makhi Nelson-Douglas will also play at Northern Illinois. Millard South quarterback TJ Urban is headed to Air Force.
The 2022 class is marked by four high-profile prospects — Bellevue West tight ends Micah Riley and Kaden Helms, Burke linebacker Devon Jackson and Central lineman Deshaun Woods — raking in the offers despite the pandemic.
This isn’t quite the late 1980s and 1990s, when it seemed like every area school produced major college prospects. But it’s getting closer.
“It’s kind of impressive to know that each team you play, there’s going to be two or three guys who stick out as potential D-I players — or already are D-I recruits, who have the size and athleticism to be on that level,” Prochazka said.
Said former Nebraska and NFL defensive lineman Steve Warren: “It has dramatically improved.”
Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman, whose teams have produced many recent college prospects, including Johnson and current Husker receiver Zavier Betts, said today’s crop of players are bigger, faster and just better.
“I don’t know if it’s what they put in the milk at Hy-Vee or what,” Huffman said.
In reality, Huffman has several thoughts about why the talent renaissance is happening in the Omaha area — from the water tower in Elkhorn over to the Loess Hills of Council Bluffs. So do others.
» The commitment level in every sport is way up — including in football — which produces fewer multisport athletes and creates more specialized talents.
Huffman points to a guy like Helms, who has offers from NU, Michigan and others, and decided not to play for Bellevue West’s title-contending basketball team because he’s come to love football so much. Huffman also pointed Helms to working with former Nebraska receivers coach Keith Williams.
Likewise, Huffman said, the travel rigors and “insane” time commitment of youth baseball and basketball move more players away from those sports at a younger age.
“Is it because sports like baseball and basketball have become so year-round and time consuming that more kids are just playing football?” Huffman mused. He’s a big proponent of multisport athletes, but sees a shift toward specialization.
Top metro high schools have developmental football programs that stretch into elementary school. Bretz was in the Jr. Warriors program since the third grade.
“All those feeder programs, when we were younger? That’s the reason,” Bretz said. “All of these kids were playing for their respective schools. Always having that competition growing up, it pushed everybody to do better and try harder.”
Coaches may not be getting paid more, Froendt said, but they’re putting in more time than ever.
“We really break the sport down now,” Froendt said. “I think the coaches are really learning the sport — the dynamics of strength and conditioning, of all the pieces involved.”
Support Local Journalism
Froendt added Steve Gordon, who has trained elite track athletes, to his coaching staff, so his players can get faster.
“If we can get an extra stride or an extra half-stride faster for every kid on our team, we know we’re getting 2 to 10% better,” Froendt said. “We’re just trying to squeeze element of skill into these kids to help them perform.”
» Also, the game has changed in a good way for the tweeners.
Spread passing offenses turn guys who would have been knocking helmets for 70 snaps 30 years ago into playmakers.
“Most of those kids wouldn’t have played football with the way the game used to be played,” Warren said, talking about the many tight ends who work with him at the Warren Academy, including Riley and Helms. “Most teams in Nebraska were option/power-I formation teams. And those kids would have been stuck playing defensive end or offensive line. Or, if they would have been tight ends, it would have been a blocking tight end. Now, the game is geared toward those guys to flex out and use their skillset.”
Riley, Warren said, is a good example.
For a senior-to-be, he’s well-built at 6-foot-5, 230-pounds. But that’s an offensive guard in 1988. Compare that to catching touchdown passes and getting more than 20 offers. Which is more appealing?
“You’re seeing the athletes who would have shied away from football (now) wanting to play football because they want to catch the ball,” Warren said.
» Then there was the rise of 7-on-7 travel teams.
Some coaches scoff at it, because 7-on-7 doesn’t involve the tackling and violence that comes with football. It’s guys in compression shirts and shorts running around on a warm day, playing touch football.
But each play in a tournament, whether it’s a Warren Academy team or Nebraska Elite, is a rep. And reps pile up. Over time, what may have taken several offseasons to hone already has been sharpened by playing backyard football in an organized environment.
“Coaches joke about it being basketball in underwear, but it’s still throwin’, catchin’, runnin’ and movin’,” Huffman said. “If it really didn’t matter — how’d you know they were doing it?”
Said Froendt: “Exposure’s not the main benefit of it, but certainly, when those kids go to training facilities, work with a trainer, or play 7-on-7, absolutely it helps them. They learn to compete, and a lot of times they’re working with better athletes or equal-to athletes.”
Warren said the 7-on-7 events give metro players confidence, too, that they can measure up against the best players in the country. Warren said he took a group of teams to Chicago, where some of the nation’s top prospects were playing. Each made it to the semifinals.
“It showed our kids: 'Hey, we can compete,' ” Warren said.
One event, Warren said, was a turning point for Bretz, who dominated a game in Chicago and did a backflip to celebrate.
“Most kids who do a backflip, it’s labored,” Warren said. “This was a different type of backflip. He floated in the air so effortlessly. After he did that, he came over to the sideline and I told him ‘Listen, man, I’m going to call every school I can for you.’ ”
» Then there's the exposure.
Hudl makes it easier, but the recent success of metro athletes across several pro sports — including Harrison Phillips and Noah Fant — helped kick the door open, too.
When either is on "Monday Night Football," Huffman said, he can tell his son that Phillips and Fant are from Omaha. When Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas make it to the NBA, same thing. Easton Stick, a Omaha Creighton Prep graduate, won national titles at North Dakota State and parlayed that into getting picked in the NFL draft. The notoriety of Bellevue West basketball star Chucky Hepburn and Millard North five-star Hunter Sallis put Omaha in the news, too.
Every little bit helps. College recruiters want to go where future pro athletes might play, and Omaha kids have shown a willingness to consider schools outside of Nebraska.
“Hudl, it’s so easy, you just click on a kid’s film,” Huffman said. “Alabama reached out about Micah and Kaden because they came across their Hudl film. There are no more hidden gems.
"It’s great for the kids in Nebraska, it’s not as great for the Cornhuskers, which is a bummer, because I love those dudes.”
The Huskers have plenty of metro offers out for future classes, including the four in 2022 alone. But all four of those guys — Helms, Jackson, Riley and Woods — have offers from all over the country. Riley has them from each Power Five conference. The trends, set in 2020 and 2021, suggest NU will get some of these prospects, but perhaps not all of them. Fant, Phillips and others have set the precedent.
At Nebraska, current metro graduates like Omaha Burke’s Nick Henrich — coming off his best game as a Husker — and Bellevue West’s Betts, the top freshman receiver on the team, are trying to reignite a successful pipeline for NU. When Husker football was at its best, Omaha and the surrounding communities were roaring furnaces of talent. Johnny Rodgers. Joe Orduna. Eric Crouch. Ahman Green. Dave Rimington. Ken Clark. Spencer Long.
The next several crops of Omaha prospects — including the 2021 bunch — could be the difference in whether Nebraska makes the turnaround that fans crave. Maybe it starts with the guy who’d be every bit as good on a diving board as a football field.
“Diving is an individual sport — you’re always in your head — and I like having teammates around,” Bretz said. “I like the idea of a bunch of guys going to war together.”
The battlefield of metro stars grows bigger.
Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.