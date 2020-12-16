Westside standout Koby Bretz is just one example of 'dramatically improved' Metro talent machine

» Then there's the exposure.

Hudl makes it easier, but the recent success of metro athletes across several pro sports — including Harrison Phillips and Noah Fant — helped kick the door open, too.

When either is on "Monday Night Football," Huffman said, he can tell his son that Phillips and Fant are from Omaha. When Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas make it to the NBA, same thing. Easton Stick, a Omaha Creighton Prep graduate, won national titles at North Dakota State and parlayed that into getting picked in the NFL draft. The notoriety of Bellevue West basketball star Chucky Hepburn and Millard North five-star Hunter Sallis put Omaha in the news, too.

Every little bit helps. College recruiters want to go where future pro athletes might play, and Omaha kids have shown a willingness to consider schools outside of Nebraska.

“Hudl, it’s so easy, you just click on a kid’s film,” Huffman said. “Alabama reached out about Micah and Kaden because they came across their Hudl film. There are no more hidden gems.

"It’s great for the kids in Nebraska, it’s not as great for the Cornhuskers, which is a bummer, because I love those dudes.”