What are college football 'analysts' and what are they allowed to do?

Ted Monachino — a former defensive analyst at Missouri who is now the Atlanta Falcons' linebackers coach — told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2018 his role during workouts was to assist, support and simplify whenever possible.

“I can’t give any instruction to a player on the field,” Monachino said then. “Now I can stand back and point out big things effort-wise, but I can’t really coach on the field. Now in the building, when I walk by guys I can talk football with them. They can come watch tape. They can do a lot of things. But out there on the grass I can’t (coach). The majority of my time has been in film study. It’s been a great lab for me.”

The analyst position barely existed in college football a decade ago, but has become an edge for big-budget programs. There is no limit to how many a team can have — Alabama, for example, lists 11, and Nebraska carries seven. Much of their responsibility often focuses on creating detailed game plans that traditional coaches don’t have time to do themselves.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Wednesday that the Huskers’ analysts have a range of jobs including scouting opponents, keeping the team organized and providing ideas — especially in the offseason. Traditional staff give them projects to research and study.