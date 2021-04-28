What fans need to know about Saturday's Husker spring game

Heading down to Lincoln on Saturday? Nebraska's annual spring game kicks off at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Here’s what you need to know to get ready for the game.

Weather

Saturday's forecast will be sunny, with a high near 86, and breezy, according to the National Weather Service.

Health and safety protocols

A face covering or mask covering the nose and mouth must be worn by everyone attending the spring game. Fans should not remove their mask aside from eating or drinking. Regular-season policies will be in place, including Nebraska’s Clear Bag policy. Open umbrellas are not allowed inside Memorial Stadium. Concession stands will be open with normal food and beverage options. There will also be no public access to the North Stadium lobby. All fans are asked to remain in their assigned seats to maintain protocols.

TV/Radio

The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network beginning at 1 p.m. Husker Sports Network will provide live radio coverage beginning at 11 a.m.

Got a ticket?