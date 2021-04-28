What fans need to know about Saturday's Husker spring game

Heading down to Lincoln on Saturday? Nebraska's annual spring game kicks off at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Here’s what you need to know to get ready for the game.
Weather
Saturday's forecast will be sunny, with a high near 86, and breezy, according to the National Weather Service.
Health and safety protocols
A face covering or mask covering the nose and mouth must be worn by everyone attending the spring game. Fans should not remove their mask aside from eating or drinking. Regular-season policies will be in place, including Nebraska’s Clear Bag policy. Open umbrellas are not allowed inside Memorial Stadium. Concession stands will be open with normal food and beverage options. There will also be no public access to the North Stadium lobby. All fans are asked to remain in their assigned seats to maintain protocols.
TV/Radio
The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network beginning at 1 p.m. Husker Sports Network will provide live radio coverage beginning at 11 a.m.
Got a ticket?
If tickets are still available Saturday, fans can purchase them at the following locations: the ticket office in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage, Gate 10 ticket windows (northwest corner of stadium) and Gate 21 ticket windows (east side of stadium). Ticket selling locations open at 9 a.m. Tickets currently cost $10 for the main stadium and $20 for club seats, but those prices will increase to $15 and $25 on game day.
Parking
Parking will cost $10 per vehicle. All UNL parking lots and garages will open at 9 a.m. All UNL surface lots will be filled at 75% capacity, with parking garages at 100%. Go to Huskers.com/gameday for parking lot directions.
Do not enter
All fans are encouraged to enter through the gate printed on their ticket. The following gates will not be available for entrance on Saturday — Gates 1, 3, 6, 8, 11 and 17. All available gates will open at 11 a.m. Gate 15 is reserved for ADA patrons specifically ticketed for that gate. Re-entry will not be allowed Saturday.
More than football
Nebraska softball (3 p.m.) and baseball (4 p.m.) are also hosting home games Saturday afternoon. Baseball and softball ticket holders may park at Haymarket Park (Lots 19, 20 and 21) free of charge by showing their baseball or softball ticket. Haymarket Park lots will open at 8 a.m.