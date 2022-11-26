What grade would you give Nebraska for hiring Matt Rhule?

Nebraska announced Matt Rhule as its next head football coach on Saturday.

With a reputation as a program builder, Rhule has been coaching for the past 25 seasons with stints both in college and the NFL. You can see a full timeline here.

His first head coaching position was at Temple, where he notably took a 2-10 team in 2013 and improved them to a 10-4 one that won the AAC championship in 2016.

That success followed him to Baylor, where the Bears were 1-11 in Rhule's first season but rose to No. 13 in the final 2019 rankings after an 11-3 season.

However, after coaching at the college level, Rhule moved to the NFL. He spent two-and-a-half seasons as the Carolina Panthers' head coach, going 11-27 before being fired in October after starting the season 1-4.

What would you grade Nebraska's coaching hire?