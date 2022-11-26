 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
What grade would you give Nebraska for hiring Matt Rhule?

Sam McKewon discusses new Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule.

Nebraska announced Matt Rhule as its next head football coach on Saturday.

With a reputation as a program builder, Rhule has been coaching for the past 25 seasons with stints both in college and the NFL. You can see a full timeline here.

His first head coaching position was at Temple, where he notably took a 2-10 team in 2013 and improved them to a 10-4 one that won the AAC championship in 2016.

That success followed him to Baylor, where the Bears were 1-11 in Rhule's first season but rose to No. 13 in the final 2019 rankings after an 11-3 season.

However, after coaching at the college level, Rhule moved to the NFL. He spent two-and-a-half seasons as the Carolina Panthers' head coach, going 11-27 before being fired in October after starting the season 1-4.

What would you grade Nebraska's coaching hire?

What grade would you give Nebraska for hiring Matt Rhule?

You voted:

