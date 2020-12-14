What is Nebraska's quarterback situation heading into Rutgers game?

Quarterback Adrian Martinez missed a practice last week because of an injured shoulder. He returned later in the week, and Scott Frost said he threw the ball well enough that NU had confidence he’d play well against Minnesota.

Martinez struggled from the outset, misplacing an opening-play swing pass to Wan’Dale Robinson that resulted in a fumble. Martinez completed 16 of 27 passes but overthrew several open receivers.

NU backup Luke McCaffrey will play more Friday than he did in previous weeks, Frost said.

McCaffrey is one of the better athletes on the team, and NU used him at running back and receiver in the season opener at Ohio State. He then started at quarterback against Penn State and Illinois.

But McCaffrey has only played a handful of quarterback snaps in the last two weeks, generally when Martinez was hurt. Frost said McCaffrey didn't play much at Purdue because Martinez was "hot." But last week against Minnesota, McCaffrey still didn't play much despite Martinez having a banged-up shoulder and not playing well.