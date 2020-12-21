What to expect during Nebraska football's busy offseason

Buckle up. Nebraska’s shortest football offseason in years has the potential to be one of its busiest.
The Huskers beat Rutgers 28-21 Friday in what turned out to be their season finale after players elected to not pursue a bowl game. Thus ended a most grueling 3-5 campaign that will be remembered not only for NU’s chronic on-field mistakes and inconsistencies, but also the wearying behind-the-scenes measures players followed since late spring to keep teamwide COVID-19 cases in check.
The games are over. Most of the 2021 recruiting class is signed and sealed. But much remains to be done before spring ball, let alone Nebraska’s scheduled 2021 opener against Illinois in Ireland in late August.
» Senior decisions: One of the first orders of business will be to determine which seniors are taking advantage of the NCAA’s pandemic-related eligibility freeze to return. Nebraska on Senior Day honored 17 — not including Big Ten kicker of the year Connor Culp, which may signal his future intentions — and two have already called it a career in left tackle Brenden Jaimes (opted out for the NFL) and inside linebacker Collin Miller (health reasons).
Everyone else has a choice to make. That includes 11 starters in Levi Falck (receiver), Jack Stoll (tight end), Deontai Williams (safety), Marquel Dismuke (safety), Dedrick Mills (running back), JoJo Domann (outside linebacker), Will Honas (outside linebacker), Matt Farniok (right guard), Ben Stille (defensive end), Dicaprio Bootle (cornerback) and Culp. Boe Wilson and Christian Gaylord were also regular reserves along the O-line.
Another Husker who may have two favorable choices is junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. The second-team All-Big Ten honoree made 26 tackles this season and held up well against some of the league’s top receivers. The NFL could be an option for him.
The declaration deadline for players turning to the NFL draft is typically mid-January, though no hard date has been set yet in this pandemic-altered cycle.
NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said earlier this month he expected his players to “run into my room and ask for advice” when the season ended.
“That decision’s going to have to be for the best of them, and it can’t be a decision I make,” Fisher said. “One thing about it: They do listen to me. I’ll give them the best advice at that time that I can.”
» Transfer flurries: The proliferation of the transfer portal means further roster movement has become the norm. Nebraska has added a few players each year, including recent impact contributors like Darrion Daniels in 2019 and receiver Oliver Martin, Falck and Culp in 2020. Northern Iowa graduate transfer inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic is part of Big Red’s most recent cycle.
Of course, the portal works both ways. Five members of Nebraska's 2020 signing class — all from Florida — have already transferred. The school has seen 18 scholarship players with remaining eligibility leave for various reasons since the end of the 2019 season.
Coach Scott Frost has said Nebraska will likely save a spot or two to mine the portal should an attractive option emerge.
“Love the group we have,” Frost said on signing day last week. “I don’t expect that we’re done.”
» Rounding out 2021 recruiting: Every FBS school can sign 25 players per cycle, and Nebraska still has five openings left after inking its 19-player class and adding Kolarevic. Frost indicated he expects to fill at least one spot — and “probably more than that,” he said — before the next signing date that begins Feb. 3.
A number of candidates could be future Huskers. Two NU targets said last week they planned to sign with a school but preserve the suspense and take part in televised announcement ceremonies Jan. 2 in the absence of all-star showcases. Those are defensive lineman Deonte Anderson (Fort Meade, Florida) and linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli (Mililani, Hawaii).
Another defensive lineman, Tia Savea of Las Vegas (Nevada) Desert Pines, had considered signing with one of his three finalists on Dec. 16 but apparently held off. He is considering USC, UCLA and Nebraska. Another D-lineman, Hawaii native Zhen-Keith Sotelo, has also been in contact with Nebraska.
Adding junior college talent is another possibility, though unlikely considering football seasons at that level were pushed back from the fall to the spring. Iowa Western, for example, plays an eight-game season beginning March 27. Juco players can still sign with Division I and II schools through Jan. 15. NU signed six such players in its 2020 class but none so far for 2021.
» Welcoming the early enrollees: At least 13 of Nebraska’s 20 additions so far plan to be on campus in January to begin adjusting to college life and participate in spring ball.
Those are tight ends Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) and James Carnie (Norris), quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney Catholic), receiver Latrell Neville (Missouri City, Texas), offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South), Branson Yager (Grantsville, Utah) and Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa), inside linebackers Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, S.D.) and Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa), defensive lineman Ru’Quan Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan), running back Gabe Ervin (Buford, Georgia), defensive back Marques Buford (Cedar Hill, Texas) and Kolarevic.
» Coaching turnover: This isn’t to say change to NU’s staff is necessarily needed or imminent. An active coaching carousel is simply the nature of college football in the modern era.
Nebraska has made at least one new coaching hire to its staff every year since between the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Frost brought his entire group of assistants with him from UCF for the 2018 season but hired defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to replace NFL-bound Mike Dawson entering 2019. Dawson returned at outside linebackers coach for 2020 and NU added offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.
