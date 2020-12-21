What to expect during Nebraska football's busy offseason

Coach Scott Frost has said Nebraska will likely save a spot or two to mine the portal should an attractive option emerge.

“Love the group we have,” Frost said on signing day last week. “I don’t expect that we’re done.”

» Rounding out 2021 recruiting: Every FBS school can sign 25 players per cycle, and Nebraska still has five openings left after inking its 19-player class and adding Kolarevic. Frost indicated he expects to fill at least one spot — and “probably more than that,” he said — before the next signing date that begins Feb. 3.

A number of candidates could be future Huskers. Two NU targets said last week they planned to sign with a school but preserve the suspense and take part in televised announcement ceremonies Jan. 2 in the absence of all-star showcases. Those are defensive lineman Deonte Anderson (Fort Meade, Florida) and linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli (Mililani, Hawaii).

Another defensive lineman, Tia Savea of Las Vegas (Nevada) Desert Pines, had considered signing with one of his three finalists on Dec. 16 but apparently held off. He is considering USC, UCLA and Nebraska. Another D-lineman, Hawaii native Zhen-Keith Sotelo, has also been in contact with Nebraska.