What to know as the Huskers shift back to football

Experience on offense should finally be an asset for the Huskers as they enter Scott Frost’s third season as coach.

That institutional knowledge could be even more valuable during a season in which teams lost most spring workouts and must speed through a condensed fall camp. For example, Nebraska returns an offensive line that started every game together last year — from left to right: Brenden Jaimes, Trent Hixson, Cam Jurgens, Boe Wilson and Matt Farniok. And though coaches are still considering moving Farniok to right guard to make room for redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart at tackle, they have the luxury of standing pat too.

Meanwhile, Mills already has a year in the up-tempo attack and broke out in the final third of last season. The tight end room is full of veterans like Stoll and Austin Allen and has Rutgers transfer Travis Vokolek available this year.

On defense, the secondary is versatile and talented. Seniors Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams will likely start at safety, with another senior, Dicaprio Bootle, at corner. Junior Cam Taylor-Britt can oscillate as needed. Watch out for underclassmen like Myles Farmer, Braxton Clark and others as well.

What are some traditional storylines to watch during the next few weeks?