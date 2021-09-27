What went wrong on that infamous punt? Huskers re-lived it to find out

Knowing hasn’t been the Huskers’ issue, Kolarevic said. Everyone knew they were supposed to run right on Reed’s touchdown return. Frost said Cerni knew he was supposed to kick it right.

But the ball went left after Cerni mishit it. Reed returned it for a touchdown. The Huskers lost.

Now the Huskers’ special teams are determined to ensure they never make a mistake that costly again. Frost said Saturday he and special teams coach Mike Dawson would try to “detail stuff better” in practice this week.

Kolarevic said special teams practices have been detailed all season. Situational drills are “a big emphasis.” The problem is Nebraska hasn’t applied those details in games.

The Huskers rank last in special teams EPA (expected points added) through four weeks. They’re more than eight points worse than the next team Tulsa (minus-37.92 to minus-29.67) and nearly 16 points worse than anyone else.

That kind of problem requires everyone’s attention. That’s why Frost sat in on Monday’s meeting, why the players had to re-live their mistakes and why they can’t forget them.