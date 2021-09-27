What went wrong on that infamous punt? Huskers re-lived it to find out

LINCOLN — When Daniel Cerni lined up to punt with 3:47 to play, Scott Frost was more concerned about his offense.
Frost was upset the Huskers didn’t convert on third down. He thought their second-down play could’ve been executed better. He said “it never crossed my mind” that Jayden Reed might return that punt for a touchdown.
Then again, Cerni wasn’t supposed to punt it to Reed. His teammates shouldn't have had to chase Reed from the wrong side of the field.
Linebacker Chris Kolarevic, who plays on the punt coverage unit, didn’t know the play had gone awry until he saw Reed with the ball.
“I think everybody had to take a minute to process like, ‘Wow that just happened,'" Kolarevic said of the Huskers’ reaction to Reed’s touchdown. “I think it was more just, ‘We need to go back out. … We need to go and bounce back from this (because) we're gonna have to go play overtime now.'”
Then Adrian Martinez threw a pick, Michigan State kicked a field goal and the Huskers tried to forget their collapse.
On Monday they had to re-live it. Frost joined Nebraska’s special teams meeting, which he characterized as rough, tough and honest. Kolarevic said it was hard to watch the film again.
“But you have to,” Kolarevic said. “You have to see what you can do better for next week and move on.”
Knowing hasn’t been the Huskers’ issue, Kolarevic said. Everyone knew they were supposed to run right on Reed’s touchdown return. Frost said Cerni knew he was supposed to kick it right.
But the ball went left after Cerni mishit it. Reed returned it for a touchdown. The Huskers lost.
Now the Huskers’ special teams are determined to ensure they never make a mistake that costly again. Frost said Saturday he and special teams coach Mike Dawson would try to “detail stuff better” in practice this week.
Kolarevic said special teams practices have been detailed all season. Situational drills are “a big emphasis.” The problem is Nebraska hasn’t applied those details in games.
The Huskers rank last in special teams EPA (expected points added) through four weeks. They’re more than eight points worse than the next team Tulsa (minus-37.92 to minus-29.67) and nearly 16 points worse than anyone else.
That kind of problem requires everyone’s attention. That’s why Frost sat in on Monday’s meeting, why the players had to re-live their mistakes and why they can’t forget them.
“I think that as players, we just need to continue to be more mentally locked in and understand our issues,” Kolarevic said. “Football is not just lining up and playing, it’s knowing what the situation is, it’s knowing the down and distance, knowing the time on the clock, knowing the timeouts, knowing all this different stuff going on. It's just important to know, and that's something we've been working on.”