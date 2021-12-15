What will Nebraska football's offense look like next season?

“Every kid wants to get to the NFL,” Whipple said.

Whipple develops each quarterback individually — be it one-game starter Logan Smothers, backup Heinrich Haarberg or a transfer QB — having one set of plays for each based on their skillset. Asked if he’d incorporate the option into his scheme, Whipple said he’d watched some of NU’s offense from 2021.

“We’re gonna have it,” Whipple said. “We’ll have it that way. We’ve got some guys who’ve got some ability to run. Logan can run. Did some good things last year. Seen the young guys. We’re going to do it all.”

Whipple laughed lightly at the last part as if, well, maybe “all” isn’t always possible. But the line echoed what fans saw from Nebraska’s offense in 2015 and 2016, when Mike Riley’s offense — which he compared to a Cheesecake Factory menu — blended option and 90s West Coast offense principles under quarterback Tommy Armstrong. It wasn’t entirely unsuccessful — given the blend helped beat ranked Michigan State and Oregon teams — but it left the program flat-footed when Armstrong graduated.