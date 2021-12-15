 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What will Nebraska football's offense look like next season?
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

What will Nebraska football's offense look like next season?

Husker football offensive coordinator Mark Whipple speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

LINCOLN — Mark Whipple sat back, occasionally twisted a red pen and let it roll. Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator on Wednesday dished 30 minutes with the media and at one moment, started a story about former Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett by motioning with his finger and saying “come here.”

One reporter just might have leaned in a bit as Whipple did.

Whipple said he liked quarterbacks who are jerks — he used a more pointed one-syllable word — and developed relationships with QBs that went just a little deeper than usual. Ben Roethlisberger was Whipple’s first NFL quarterback, and he attended Big Ben’s wedding.

“He’s going to be at my funeral,” Whipple said.

Whipple wants dialogue with his quarterbacks, too. Honesty.

“I don’t need ‘yes men’ in there, I need you to tell me the truth,” Whipple said. “What do you like and don’t? We’ve got enough stuff. Scott’s got enough stuff.”

Together, Whipple and his new boss, Scott Frost, have nearly a full spectrum of stuff for offense. Pro-style, West Coast passing concepts from Whipple, who spent 21 years as a head coach and worked for three NFL teams with quarterbacks who still text him now, like Roethlisberger and Colt McCoy. Playaction pass and triple option football from Frost, who spent last offseason studying a Coastal Carolina attack whose schemes helped produce some of NU’s biggest offensive plays in 2021.

Whipple instructs his quarterbacks to slide in the first halves of games — Pickett’s fake slide in the ACC championship notwithstanding — to protect their bodies while Frost’s offense often put QBs in an alley against free safeties. Whipple’s got enough stuff. Frost’s got enough stuff. As Frost transitions to the CEO head coach desired by his boss, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, what stays? What goes?

Frost, peppered Wednesday with questions about this arrangement, didn’t tip his hand much about what he, Whipple, receivers coach Mickey Joseph and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola plan for the offense.

“At the end of the day you can either run it or throw it,” Frost quipped. “I think we will land on a good combination of that. I don’t want to say it too much because I want to keep as much under my sleeve as I can but I know kids feel great about where we are going.”

Raiola will coach a “modern” style of line play that preaches aggression, Frost said. The coaches will get in a room soon and begin to piece together the system. Joseph mentioned his time at LSU with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who emphasized players using their athleticism. Whipple said he runs a pro-style system with NFL terminology he acquired over years with coaches like Super Bowl winners Andy Reid and Mike Holmgren.

“Every kid wants to get to the NFL,” Whipple said.

Whipple develops each quarterback individually — be it one-game starter Logan Smothers, backup Heinrich Haarberg or a transfer QB — having one set of plays for each based on their skillset. Asked if he’d incorporate the option into his scheme, Whipple said he’d watched some of NU’s offense from 2021.

“We’re gonna have it,” Whipple said. “We’ll have it that way. We’ve got some guys who’ve got some ability to run. Logan can run. Did some good things last year. Seen the young guys. We’re going to do it all.”

Whipple laughed lightly at the last part as if, well, maybe “all” isn’t always possible. But the line echoed what fans saw from Nebraska’s offense in 2015 and 2016, when Mike Riley’s offense — which he compared to a Cheesecake Factory menu — blended option and 90s West Coast offense principles under quarterback Tommy Armstrong. It wasn’t entirely unsuccessful — given the blend helped beat ranked Michigan State and Oregon teams — but it left the program flat-footed when Armstrong graduated.

The Huskers have no time for flat feet in 2022. They lost most of their top leaders on offense — Austin Allen, Adrian Martinez, Cam Jurgens, Samori Touré — have no firm answer at quarterback, and no announced plan for who will coach running backs. The whirlwind of the last month largely behind him, Frost is ready to get in a room with his new coaches and talk ball. He has plenty. Whipple has plenty. What stays? What goes?

“I have a lot of confidence the marriage of those things are going to come together real well because there are some elite coaches and really smart guys in that room,” Frost said.

The Husker honeymoon will be over soon enough.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers