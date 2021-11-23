When Adrian Martinez sits, Nebraska's backup quarterbacks have struggled in the Frost era

“He’s really sharp,” Frost said Monday. “He’s not the fresh-faced kid that’s going to get surprised by a bunch of things or pressures or different looks. He is really smart and knows our offense and can operate it. We’ll give him the ball and let him try to do it.”

It’ll be the sixth time, since Martinez arrived, that NU starts a quarterback other than No. 2. The previous five starts — one win, four losses — featured a mixture of success and struggle.

Bunch provided zero run threat and tossed two picks against Troy, which brought more defenders into the box and dared Nebraska’s receivers to win on deep routes. Seeing that, Frost said he wanted to “ugly it up,” run clock and grind out a win. Bunch, when asked that day of NU’s gameplan, looked down and paused for two seconds.

“I don’t know if it was conservative, I think Coach Frost was just attacking what he thought might have been the weakest part of the defense at the time,” Bunch said.